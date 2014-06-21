CURITIBA Brazil Honduras scored their first goal at the World Cup finals since 1982 when striker Carlo Costly put them 1-0 up in the Group E match against Ecuador on Friday.

Costly drove the ball home after 31 minutes when a rebound from a long ball dropped into his path.

Honduras, appearing at the finals for the third time, had last scored in the tournament when they drew 1-1 with Northern Ireland on June 21, 1982.

They had since gone five games at the World Cup without scoring, including a goalless campaign in 2010.

Their lead was short-lived as Ecuador equalised three minutes later through Enner Valencia.

