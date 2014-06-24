Uruguay's Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez (top R) and Italy's Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli watch Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon deflecting the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NATAL Brazil Italy and Uruguay were drawing 0-0 at halftime in their tense final World Cup Group D match on Tuesday.

There were few clear chances in a bad-tempered game littered with fouls with a draw enough to send the Italians through to the last 16 as group runners-up.

Andrea Pirlo's 13th minute free kick tested Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera but he pushed it over the crossbar. The South Americans need a victory to reach the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)