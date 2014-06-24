Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
NATAL Brazil Italy and Uruguay were drawing 0-0 at halftime in their tense final World Cup Group D match on Tuesday.
There were few clear chances in a bad-tempered game littered with fouls with a draw enough to send the Italians through to the last 16 as group runners-up.
Andrea Pirlo's 13th minute free kick tested Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera but he pushed it over the crossbar. The South Americans need a victory to reach the knockout stages.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.