Chelsea take step towards title with win at Everton
Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.
BELO HORIZONTE Brazil The World Cup last-16 match between Brazil and Chile on Saturday went into extra time with the teams level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the FIFA Council member who also runs the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), said on Sunday he was resigning all his posts in football after being drawn into the latest bribery scandal to hit the game's governing body.