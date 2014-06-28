Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (L-R), players Luis Gustavo, Fernandinho, Oscar, Fred and Neymar attend a training session in Teresopolis near Rio de Janeiro June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari chose midfielder Fernandinho over Paulinho to start against Chile in their World Cup round of 16 game on Saturday with the hope of providing more thrust and fluidity to feed a Neymar-led attack.

Chile, knocked out by Brazil at the same stage in their last two World Cup appearances in 1998 and 2010, were boosted by defender Gary Medel's recovery from injury.

Midfielder Arturo Vidal also starts despite fitness concerns. Alexis Sanchez leads the attack for 'La Roja' (The Red) at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte.

Hulk and Fred add to Brazil's firepower in the hosts' widely-expected lineup.

