Mexico's Giovani Dos Santos (L) shoots to score against the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FORTALEZA Brazil The Netherlands were level at 0-0 against Mexico by halftime in their World Cup last 16 game on Sunday in a tight affair in which neither side created a clear scoring chance.

Mexico's Hector Herrera, Carlos Salcido and Giovani Dos Santos all tried their luck, while Dutchman Arjen Robben was unfortunate not to get a penalty in added time.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Justin Palmer)