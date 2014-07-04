Brazil's Neymar grimaces as he is carried off the pitch after being injured during their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals against Colombia at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FORTALEZA Brazil Brazil striker Neymar has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup after suffering a fractured vertebrae in their quarter-final win over Colombia on Friday, the team doctor said.

Rodrigo Lasmar told Brazil's SportTV: "It's not serious in the sense that it doesn't need surgery, but he'll need to immobilize it to recover.

"Unfortunately, he's not going to be able to play," said Lasmar, adding that he expected the recovery period to take at least a few weeks.

Brazil face Germany in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

