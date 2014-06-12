Ivory Coast play Japan in a Group C match in Recife on Saturday.

Where: Pernambuco arena, Recife.

Capacity: 42,583

When: Saturday June 14, 22:00 local 0100 GMT/9 PM ET)

Referee: Enrique Osses (Chile)

Probable teams:

Ivory Coast: 1-Boubacar Barry; 17-Serge Aurier, 22-Souleyman Bamba, 4-Kolo Toure, 3-Arthur Boka; 9-Cheick Tiote, 20-Serey Die, 15-Max Gradel; 8-Salomon Kalou, 11-Didier Drogba, 10-Gervinho.

Japan: 1-Eiji Kawashima; 2-Atsuto Uchida, 22-Maya Yoshida, 15-Yasuyuki Konno, 5-Yuto Nagatomo; 17-Makoto Hasebe, 7-Yasuhito Endo; 9-Shinji Okazaki, 4-Keisuke Honda, 10-Shinji Kagawa; 11-Yoichiro Kakitani.

Key Stats:

- Japan have managed to keep only one clean sheet in their last nine matches.

- Ivory Coast are aiming for a first appearance in the knockout stages at their third World Cup, while Japan have twice made the last 16 in their four finals.

- Ivory Coast coach Sabri Lamouchi is the second youngest coach at the World Cup, only a month older than Croatia's Niko Kovac.

- Sewe Sport goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo is the only member of the Ivory Coast's 23-man squad who plays his club football domestically. Bosnia, Ghana and Uruguay are the other teams at the World Cup with only one domestic based player.

Previous meetings: The two have played three, all friendly matches, with Japan winning twice and losing once.

Last meeting: June 4 2010, Sion, Switzerland (friendly) – Ivory Coast 2 Japan 0.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Justin Palmer)