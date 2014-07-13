Venus reaches first Melbourne Park semi in 14 years
MELBOURNE Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years.
RIO DE JANEIRO Germany and Argentina named unchanged starting line-ups for the World Cup final at the Maracana stadium on Sunday.
Germany coach Joachim Loew kept faith with the team that hammered Brazil 7-1 on Tuesday, with 36-year-old Miroslav Klose, who set at a World Cup record by scoring his 16th goal in the semi-final, leading the attack.
The side is also the one which started the quarter-final against France, when Philipp Lahm was switched to right back from midfield.
Forward Sergio Aguero was left out of the Argentina team with coach Alejandro Sabella preferring Gonzalo Higuain as a lone striker.
Martin Demichelis will again partner Ezequiel Garay in the centre of defence with Lucas Biglia playing alongside Javier Mascherano in front of the back four.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years.
MELBOURNE Coco Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power tennis to destroy French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 at the Australian Open on Tuesday.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.