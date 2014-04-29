Italy's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus). Age 36; 139 caps. Still one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The 2006 World Cup winner, who made his international debut in 1997, is set to play at his fourth World Cup and was also an unused squad player in 1998. Jokingly described as a "pensioner" by Franz Beckenbauer after a Champions League match last season. His mother was a discus thrower and his father a weightlifter. Overcame depression in 2003-04.

Mattia Perin (Genoa). Age 21; 0 caps. Still waiting for his first cap despite being regularly called up over the last two seasons. Was raised at Genoa although he spent last season on loan at relegated Pescara.

Salvatore Sirigu (Paris St Germain). Age 27; 7 caps. The former Palermo keeper, first given his chance by Walter Zenga, has become a crowd favourite at Paris St Germain since moving to the big spenders in 2011. Set a club record of 948 minutes - which included nine successive matches - without conceding a goal in Ligue 1 during the 2012-13 season. Italy's third-choice goalkeeper at Euro 2012.

Defenders:

Ignazio Abate (AC Milan). Age 27; 18 caps. Raised at AC Milan, where he has returned after a number of spells on loan. Originally a midfielder, has come into his own as right back, regularly joining the attack with powerful runs down the flank. His father, Beniamino, was a goalkeeper who played in Serie A with Udinese, Inter Milan and Cagliari.

Andrea Barzagli (Juventus). Age 33; 47 caps. Took part in Italy's successful 2006 World Cup campaign but fell out of favour after a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands at Euro 2008. Was recalled by coach Cesare Prandelli in 2011. Has flourished under Antonio Conte at Juventus and is a key part of their three-man defence that helped them win the last two Serie A titles. Also won the Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg in 2008-09.

Christian Maggio (Napoli). Age 32; 34 caps. Can play at right back although is arguably better suited to the role of right winger, where he has flourished for Napoli in the last few seasons. Played at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus). Age 29; 67 caps. Linchpin of the Italy defence since Fabio Cannavaro quit international soccer after the 2010 World Cup and has won many admirers at home and abroad for his never-say-die attitude. Also presents a threat at set pieces. Collided with Cannavaro in a training sesson before Euro 2008, ruling his team mate out of the tournament.

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus). Age 27; 35 caps. The third part of Juve's almost impregnable three-man defence, Bonucci stands out for his composure on the ball and ability to hit long passes out of defence. Was fined and banned for one game in 2012 for a notoriously blatant, and poorly executed, dive against Palermo, which he admitted was a bad example.

Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersberg). Age 27; 22 caps. Italy's left back at the 2010 World Cup, Criscito was dropped on the eve of Euro 2012 after being placed under investigation as part of a match-fixing scandal. Was later cleared of all charges. Raised at Genoa, and won a Russian Premier League title in 2011. Spent one season at Juventus in between.

Manuel Pasqual. (Fiorentina). Age 32; 5 caps. Left back who has been at Fiorentina since 2005. Made his Italy debut in 2006, one appearance in 2007, and was then recalled last year after a six-year wait.

Midfielders

Thiago Motta (Paris St Germain). Age 31; 19 caps. Brazilian-born player who represented the South Americans at the Gold Cup in 2003. However, as they fielded an under-23 team he was allowed by FIFA to change allegiance to Italy, for whom he was eligible to play through his grandfather, and made his debut in 2011. Played at Euro 2012. Although injury prone has won the Champions League with both Barcelona and Inter Milan and domestic titles in Spain, Italy and France.

Andrea Pirlo (AC Milan). Age 35; 108 caps. Deep-lying playmaker whose career found a second wind when he moved to Juventus after 10 seasons with AC Milan. The inspiration in Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning side, he missed two of their three games in South Africa through injury. An exceptional free-kick exponent who likes to dictate the pace of the game, although some regard his style of play as old fashioned.

Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma). Age 30; 93 caps. A dynamic midfielder, he can tackle, shoot and pass well, and is the squad's leading scorer at international level. One of the 2006 World Cup winners, and much less volatile nowadays but still prone to losses of temper and has fallen foul of Prandelli's disciplinary rules three times.

Claudio Marchisio (Juventus). Age 28; 42 caps. Chosen to fill the problem left-side berth in midfield. Adaptable player with a keen eye for goal and delightful touch. Has played a key role in Juve's Serie A dominance in the last three seasons. Made his Italy debut in 2009 and started every game at Euro 2012.

Riccardo Montolivo (AC Milan). Age 29; 57 caps. Elegant, comfortable on the ball and a good passer. Was once seen as Pirlo's natural successor although he has not quite lived up to that billing, and Pirlo has, in any case, performed at the highest level longer than expected. His career has not been helped by a move to Milan in 2012, where he has since been part of a struggling, rudderless outfit.

Antonio Candreva (Lazio). Age 27; 19 caps. Attacking midfielder who has established himself at Lazio this season after a fairly nomadic existence with spells at Udinese, Livorno, Juventus, Parma and Cesena. Made his Italy debut in 2009 but then had to wait three years for a recall. Prefers to play just behind the strikers but can also feature in a wider position.

Emanuele Giaccherini (Sunderland). Age 29; 19 caps. A late developer, the versatile winger made his international debut at the age of 27 against Spain in Euro 2012. After winning two successive Serie A titles with Juventus, he made a surprising move to Premier League strugglers Sunderland this season. Scorer of the fastest ever goal for Italy, hitting the target after 19 seconds against Haiti in a friendly.

Marco Verratti (Paris St Germain). Age 21; 4 caps. Central midfielder whose outstanding technique and passing have led to comparisons with Pirlo. Raised at Pescara, helped them win promotion from Serie B in 2011-12 and then went straight to Paris St Germain without ever playing in Serie A. Despite establishing himself with PSG, Verratti he has been given surprisingly few chances with his country.

Forwards

Mario Balotelli (AC Milan) Age 23; 29 caps. Ghanaian-born maverick who grew up with foster parents and later took Italian citizenship. Hugely gifted striker but question remains as to whether his talents or unpredictable behaviour will prevail. Prandelli has generally shown enormous faith in him, despite some public warnings, and Super Mario performed well at Euro 2012. His time at Manchester City was eventful off the pitch as well as on it - for example, the day he set fire to his own house with fireworks indoors.

Sebastian Giovinco (Juventus). Age 27; 17 caps. Known as the Atomic Ant thanks to his diminutive stature, low centre of gravity and explosive bursts of acceleration. Can play in the hole between the front two or as a second striker. Made a couple of substitute appearances at Euro 2012.

Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (Juventus). Age 28; 14 caps. Born in Argentina, where he made his professional debut with Huracan, Osvaldo moved to Italy in 2006. Has played for Atalanta, Lecce, Fiorentina, AS Roma, Espanyol and Southampton, leaving much controversy behind him. Was left out of last year's Confederations Cup for misbehaving during the Coppa Italia final and was banned for two weeks by Southampton after a training ground altercation. However, he was an important player in the qualifiers, scoring four goals.

Mattia Destro (AS Roma). Age 23; 5 caps. Destro, who has played for Italy at every age level, has stormed back to action this season after a long-running injury saga. Injured his left knee in January last year when it was believed he would be sidelined two months, but eventually missed nearly a year. Made a spectacular comeback in December when he scored within eight minutes of coming on against Fiorentina.

Giuseppe Rossi (Fiorentina). Age 27; 29 caps. Born in the US. Moved to Italy at the age of 12 and joined Parma's youth team. Speedy, opportunist striker who missed Euro 2012 with a serious knee injury that effectively cost him two years' of his career. Made a superb comeback with Fiorentina this season, scoring 14 Serie A goals by January only to suffer another, less serious, injury. Italy are still hoping he will be fit in time.

