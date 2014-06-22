Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) looks on during team training at Arena da Amazonia stadium where Portugal will play against USA on June 22 during the Brazil 2014 World Cup, in Manaus June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set for his second chance to shine in Brazil when pointless Portugal attempt to get their World Cup campaign back on track against Juergen Klinsmann's United States in sultry Manaus on Sunday.

Despite rumours swirling around the internet about the condition of his left knee, the World Player of the Year is expected to start the Group G encounter against an American side chasing a win which would earn them a last 16 place.

Belgium also had injury concerns over captain Vincent Kompany but the central defender is expected to start the opening match of day against Russia at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, which should go a long way to deciding the winners of Group H.

South Korea, who drew with the Russians in their opener, face off against Algeria in the other match in the group in Porto Alegre.

