CURITIBA Brazil Luis Suarez left in disgrace while Neymar and Lionel Messi have risen to the occasion as expected, but less stellar names have also stood out in the World Cup group stages to arouse the interest of Europe's big clubs.

The following lists some of those players who have seized the opportunity in Brazil to put themselves firmly on the radar as transfer targets in the weeks and months ahead.

- - - -

Enner Valencia (Ecuador)

The 25-year-old scored three goals in three games in Brazil and looked much sharper than compatriot and Manchester United winger Antonio Valencia. Only came into the squad last year but described by coach Reinaldo Rueda as a gift from God. The Pachuca player had form already as the Mexican league's top scorer. Sure to feature on a lot of European clubs' lists now and a big money offer could be too much for Pachuca to resist.

-

Divock Origi (Belgium)

As Belgian coach Marc Wilmots said after his late goal in the 1-0 win over Russia: "No-one knew who he was before, everyone knows who he is now." The youngest player (19) to score at Brazil 2014 was a surprise selection but now looks a natural in the squad after three appearances as a substitute. Plays for French club Lille but Premier League interest already evident.

-

Matt Besler (United States)

Something of a late developer at 27, the psychology graduate made his international debut last year and is now a key defender in a free-flowing U.S. team. Stood out in the 2-2 draw with Portugal and started all three group games. Linked to Premier League in the past, contracted to Sporting Kansas City.

-

Juan Carlos Paredes (Ecuador)

Defender with Ecuador's Barcelona, the 26-year-old 'Ant' has been busy burnishing his reputation in Brazil with some solid performances. Has been linked in the past with a move to Serie A, most recently with English Championship (second tier) Watford. Could yet attract a bigger club.

-

Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

Precocious 20-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward whose father is from Ghana. Scored twice in the group stages, including the winner against Australia. Very much a star of the future and already talked of as someone who could accompany Dutch coach Louis van Gaal to Manchester United despite long-term contract with his current club.

-

Ahmed Musa (Nigeria)

Currently with CSKA Moscow, after a stint at VVV Venlo in the Netherlands, but surely destined for a bigger stage. Still only 21, the speedy winger has been a key factor in steering his country through to the second round for the first time since 1998. Stand-out performance with two goals against Messi's Argentina in their final Group F game.

-

Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast)

Brought up in France and currently with Toulouse in Ligue One, the 21-year-old right back has been linked to Arsenal in the British media. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is in Brazil, needs a replacement for Bacary Sagna and Aurier's performances will have done him no harm. Other Premier League clubs may also now be interested.

-

Juan Cuadrado (Colombia)

Pacey midfielder who already plays for Fiorentina in Serie A, so not exactly an unknown. His performances in Brazil could now attract wider interest with Arsenal reportedly taking a close look as well as clubs in Germany and Spain.

-

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)

The youngest, at 28, of Mexico's three goalies but the most capped and with reason. 'Memo' kept clean sheets against Cameroon and, more impressively, Brazil. One of the saves, a dramatic dive to the right, that denied Neymar against the host nation was compared by no less a figure than Pele to Gordon Banks' great 1970 leap against Brazil. Has spent three years at AC Ajaccio in France but is now listed as a free agent.

-

Joel Campbell (Costa Rica)

Signed for Arsenal in 2011 but has been out on loan ever since in France, Spain and currently Greece. Already caught the eye in the Champions league when he scored for Olympiakos against Manchester United. Will return to London for the pre-season but another European loan move cannot be ruled out with AC Milan said to be interested.

-

Kostas Manolas (Greece)

Currently with Olympiakos but already a transfer target before the World Cup. The 23-year-old's performances in helping Greece to the second round will have heightened interest. Came close to signing for Everton in 2012, and has since been linked with other Premier League sides.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)