KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will not attend Sunday's World Cup final in Brazil between Germany and Argentina because of the situation in his country, his office said.

The presidential press service said Poroshenko had, like other heads of state, been invited.

"However, considering what is happening today in Ukraine, the head of state considers it impossible for him to attend the World Cup final," it said.

The decision ensures Poroshenko will not meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country hosts the 2018 finals, at the final.

Poroshenko faces a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine and has accused Moscow of orchestrating the uprising. Putin has denied the accusation.

