Frittelli storms past Larrazabal to take lead in China
Dylan Frittelli continued his impressive recent form on Saturday after carding a bogey-free eight-under-par 64 to take a three-shot lead into the final day of the China Open.
Napoli have backed their Colombia defender Juan Zuniga over his challenge on Neymar that forced the Brazil forward out of the World Cup with a fractured bone in his back.
"Napoli regrets the injury Neymar suffered that will prevent him playing in the semi-final (later on Tuesday) against Germany," the Italian club said on their website.
"Best wishes to the Brazilian champion for a speedy recovery," they added.
"At the same time, the club expresses its solidarity with Zuniga, who has come under ferocious criticism and received threats of all kinds due to a foul that was unfortunate due to its consequences but not malicious."
Napoli noted that Zuniga had not been punished for the challenge by the referee of the World Cup quarter-final, which Brazil won 2-1, and had later been cleared by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee.
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have the chance to seal their record fifth consecutive Bundesliga crown later on Saturday after RB Leipzig could only muster a goalless draw against struggling 10-man Ingolstadt.