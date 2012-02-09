LONDON Feb 9 The UK government on
Thursday recommended slashing subsidies for solar panels on
homes from July 1 after a boom in installations last year nearly
exhausted its support budget.
The move paves the way for a gradual and sustained lowering
of the tariff that aims to control spiralling costs and restore
faith in the industry, according to a consultation document.
It follows a government decision set out last month to halve
subsidies from March 3 to 21 pence per kilowatt-hour, which
could save it an estimated 700 million pounds annually by
2014-15.
Solar installations in Britain have skyrocketed since the
government introduced subsidies in April 2010.
Last year, Britain installed around 3 percent of the world's
new solar panels, double the numbers added in much sunnier
regions such as Greece or Israel, figures from the European
Photovoltaic Industry Association showed.
The number of installed solar projects in Britain doubled in
less than two months to 230,000 projects until December,
government data showed.
"Our new plans will see almost two and a half times more
installations than originally projected by 2015 which is good
news for the sustainable growth of the industry," Climate Change
Energy Minister Greg Barker said in a statement.
Barker also said he expected Britain to have 22 gigawatts of
solar power generation by 2020, according to his verified
Twitter account on Thursday.
The government said its new tariff rate of 21 pence per kWh
will apply to all home solar installation from March. A separate
tariff of 16.8 pence per kWh will apply to organisations with 25
or more installations from April, it added.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)