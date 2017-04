MOGADISHU Al Shabaab Islamist militants said they had launched mortars at Somalia's presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday, but spokesmen for the Somali government and the police said none had landed inside the compound.

"We have fired several mortar rounds on the presidential palace, and we will give details later," Abu Musab, the spokesman for al Shabaab's military operations, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)