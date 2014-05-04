MOGADISHU At least three people were killed and several wounded in Mogadishu on Saturday when a bomb exploded on a busy street in the Somali capital, a police official and witnesses said.

A Reuters witness saw the wrecked government car and five wounded people lying on the street. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"So far 3 people have died and 10 others were injured," Farah Nur, a police officer told Reuters. "The explosion was targeted at a government car. We believe the bomb was planted in the ground."

