March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
SEOUL The Bank of Korea's decision to keep interest rates at a record low of 1.50 percent at Thursday's monetary policy meeting for a ninth straight month was not unanimous, Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news conference.
Committee member Ha Sung-keun voted to set rates lower, Lee said.
MUMBAI India's annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 2.99 percent in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Friday.