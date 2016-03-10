SEOUL South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a ninth straight month on Thursday, on par with market expectations, opting to monitor policy meetings in advanced economies and the global economy.

Following are key remarks from Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol's news conference, translated by Reuters:

RATE DECISION:

"Today's decision to keep rates unchanged was not unanimous.

"Committee member Ha Sung-keun voted to cut rates.

"The committee decided to keep rates unchanged as it felt uncertainties are still high although the recovery has weakened slightly. Also, uncertainties in global markets still remain.

"I believe the current base rate is accommodative enough for the economy."

ECONOMY:

"The local economy is expected to maintain its recovery based on domestic demand, but in consideration of offshore conditions, uncertainties look to be high in its growth path.

"We will have to see what oil prices will be like going forward, but they have come up considerably and U.S. economic indicators are showing upbeat trends. I believe this will be positive for the global economy, improve export conditions and also help in stabilising global markets.

"Judging from early data we have now, consumption and capital investment have shown weaknesses in February. However, as they are not severe enough, we feel more time is needed to observe changes."

INFLATION:

"Downward pressures from oil prices are expected to weaken in the second half of the year."

CAPITAL FLOWS:

"When looking at capital flows this year, we saw many flows leaving South Korea until mid-February. Since then, we have seen inflows. I believe this was mainly due to risk-on sentiment from a rebound in oil prices and on policies by key economies to support growth."

EXCHANGE RATES:

"It is true that volatility in the dollar-won exchange rate has increased, but this just proves that the won is moving flexibly and in line with market movements.

"Market rates have gone down after the four rate cuts made previously. However, we are unsure of the effect the rate cuts have had on exchange rates. Exchange rates can be affected by a number of reasons and this has made it difficult for us to track the effect of lower rates on exchange rates.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)