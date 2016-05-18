MOSCOW Russia does not accept the application of U.S. justice outside Washington's jurisdiction, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after the U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation into allegations of state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes.

"We treat with a certain scepticism and a certain degree of incomprehension and aversion the cases of extra-territorial application of the jurisdiction of U.S. courts which have become pretty widespread lately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with journalists when asked about the U.S. doping investigation.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)