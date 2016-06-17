Muddled Murray searching for form ahead of French Open
When the ATP Race standings were updated this week Andy Murray, the world number one, languished down at 13th.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Friday it was ready to do everything from a legal point of view to defend spoif they were banned from taking part in the Rio Olympics over doping allegations.
"Obviously, everything possible needed to defend the rights of our athletes and the Olympic team is being done and will be done at a legal level," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.
Russia is bracing itself for a decision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) later on Friday which could determine whether its athletes can take part in the Rio Olympics in August.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
When the ATP Race standings were updated this week Andy Murray, the world number one, languished down at 13th.
PARIS Bruno Slastan has been first on court at the French Open on every day the tournament has hosted since 1989, using all his experience to prep the world's most celebrated clay surface for five hours before play starts.