Brawn returns to Formula One in management role
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
NEW DELHI Action will be taken against two Indian officials if reports of their misbehaviour on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are proved, Sports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday.
Local media reported a top official of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and a wrestling referee were arrested in Glasgow in separate incidents and would appear in court on Monday.
The IOA official has been charged with drink driving while the referee has been accused of assault, television channels said adding the officials were not part of the Indian contingent in Glasgow.
"If whatever the media have reported so far is right, definitely our ministry will take appropriate action in this regard," sports minister Sonowal told reporters.
IOA president N Ramachandran said he was waiting for a detailed report before commenting on the issue.
MUMBAI India's opening batsmen have come under fire for poor starts in their last two home series against New Zealand and England but captain Virat Kohli says now is the time to give them support not show them the door.
MUMBAI India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.