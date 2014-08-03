NEW DELHI Action will be taken against two Indian officials if reports of their misbehaviour on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are proved, Sports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday.

Local media reported a top official of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and a wrestling referee were arrested in Glasgow in separate incidents and would appear in court on Monday.

The IOA official has been charged with drink driving while the referee has been accused of assault, television channels said adding the officials were not part of the Indian contingent in Glasgow.

"If whatever the media have reported so far is right, definitely our ministry will take appropriate action in this regard," sports minister Sonowal told reporters.

IOA president N Ramachandran said he was waiting for a detailed report before commenting on the issue.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Justin Palmer)