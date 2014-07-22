As Chelsea wobble, can Spurs surge to Premier League title?
MANCHESTER A four point lead with six games to go. Is the Premier League title race now back on, after so many had assumed Chelsea had the championship in the bag?
KINGSTON Six-times Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt says he is ready to put in a good showing in the sprint relay at the Commonwealth Games after recovering from foot surgery and a hamstring injury.
The Jamaican, who missed nine weeks of training after surgery on his left foot in March, told Reuters he is back in sub-10 second shape after training twice a day to get ready for the Glasgow Games.
"It's been rough, but I've been through it a couple times so know what it takes to get back so I'm just pushing on and working towards what's necessary for this season," Bolt said on Tuesday morning during a training session.
(Reporting by Kayon Raynor, Editing by Ed Osmond)
MANCHESTER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he was to blame for his team's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, saying he had failed to motivate his players enough.