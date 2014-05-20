Australian Rules team Essendon Bombers have terminated the club membership of a fan who last weekend racially abused opposition player Adam Goodes, this year's Australian of the Year.

Goodes, who has indigenous Australian heritage, was the subject of the abuse during a match between Essendon and Sydney Swans at Melbourne's Docklands stadium last Friday.

Describing the incident as "completely unacceptable", Essendon said the man would only be considered for membership - which operates much as season tickets do in other countries - if he underwent a "racial vilification education programme".

Goodes, who was the subject of another slur last year when he was called an "ape" by a 13-year-old girl during a match, praised the action of the home supporters in identifying the culprit to stadium security.

"While it is disappointing that these incidents still arise, there is a positive to come out of this, and that is the willingness of people in the crowd, regardless of the colours of their scarf and jumper, to draw a line in the sand and say that this is not acceptable," he said.

"While there is still work to be done, to have Essendon members alert stadium security to the incident is a great indication that people in the football community will not tolerate racial vilification."

Goodes, 34, has twice won the Brownlow Medal for being the "fairest and best" player in the Australian Football League and in January this year was awarded the prestigious "Australian of the Year" title.

Despite the many indigenous Australians who have played the sport, racial vilification was common both on the field and in the stands until the 1990s.

