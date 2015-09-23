* Gov must bring forward plans to compensate steel firms for
green taxes
* SSI failure could cost taxpayer hundreds of millions
-unions
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Sept 24 Top UK steelmakers have called
on the government to increase help to the sector after SSI UK,
the country's second largest steelmaker, halted production last
week, calling into question its future and putting thousands of
jobs at risk.
The calls came as UK unions said that if SSI UK fails it
could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds in
redundancy and clean-up costs. SSI UK is a subsidiary of
Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI), Thailand's biggest
steelmaker.
"This is a critical time for the future of the (UK) steel
industry. Government has (the) power to take immediate steps
which can alleviate pressure in the short term," said Gareth
Stace, director of industry association UK Steel.
Specifically, the steelmakers want the government to bring
forward plans to compensate them for carbon permit costs and are
also calling for lower business rates, which they say can be
five to ten times higher than in the EU.
The Department for Business Innovation and Skills (BIS) said
it has to date provided steelmakers with over £47 million in
compensation for carbon pollution costs and voted to extend
anti-dumping measures on certain Chinese steel products.
"The price of steel slab has almost halved over the past
year. Global overproduction remains a problem and currency
fluctuations have added further pressures. Whilst the government
cannot control these factors, where we can help, we have done,"
said a BIS spokesman.
Despite the above measures, UK steelmakers say they pay much
more for electricity than their EU competitors and are still
subject to some of the highest carbon taxes in the world.
Britain's biggest steelmaker, Tata Steel, said in
July it could cut more than 700 jobs as it had been hit by cheap
imports and high energy costs. The company has cut thousands of
jobs since it bought Anglo Dutch producer Corus in 2007.
SSI bought the Redcar plant in northeast England in 2011. It
employs 2,000 people directly in an economically deprived
region, where locals fear its collapse would put at risk
thousands more jobs indirectly related to steelmaking.
"Now is not the time for ministers to heed the siren calls
of government officials advising caution. The government must
demonstrate it has the political will to give Teesside steel a
future," Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of the labour union
Community, said in a statement.
Meanwhile SSI and Thailand's three major banks have agreed
to consider options to restructure its $1.4 billion of debt,
including selling the British assets.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)