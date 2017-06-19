A man enters Klarna office in Stockholm, Sweden February 17, 2016. Klarna, the 10-year-old Swedish e-commerce firm which is now one of Europe's most highly valued tech start-ups, expects revenues to rise by about 40 percent this year as it moves into the U.S. market, where it has mounted a direct challenge to online payments giant Paypal . Picture taken February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mia Shanley - RTX28DRI

STOCKHOLM Swedish payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, said on Monday it had received a banking license from Sweden's financial watchdog.

While the company would not comment on immediate plans, the banking license that is valid across the European Union gives it "very interesting opportunities" including the possibility to issue credit cards and other retail banking services, a spokeswoman said.

Klarna which manages payments for e-commerce companies, handles 450,000 transactions per day according to its website.

A spokesman for the Financial Supervisory Authority confirmed the company had been given a license to operate as a bank.

