BEIRUT Dozens of people were wounded when a car bomb exploded in the Syrian town of Douma, northeast of the capital Damascus, on Saturday, local activists and a monitoring group said.

Video uploaded on the Internet showed the flaming wreckage of an overturned vehicle in front of the blackened pillars of a nearby building, which activists said was located in a popular Douma market.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group also reported the bombing, saying dozens of people were killed or wounded. There was no immediate report on Syrian state media of the blast.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alison Williams)