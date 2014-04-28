France's Davis Cup tennis team members celebrate their victory against Germany during the quarter-finals in Nancy, eastern France, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS France will play their Davis Cup semi-final against holders Czech Republic at Roland Garros, home of the French Open, the French Tennis Federation said on Monday.

France, who beat Germany in the quarter-finals, have opted to play the Sept 12-14 tie on the Philippe Chatrier clay court at Roland Garros for the first time since 2002.

The Roland Garros stadium was built in 1928 to host the Davis Cup final between France and the United States.

Since France beat the U.S. in the 2002 semi-final, the Fed Cup team has also played at Roland Garros, losing against Russia in the 2005 final.

Switzerland and Italy are contesting the other semi-final.

