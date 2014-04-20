Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during a news conference at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

MONTE CARLO Novak Djokovic said on Saturday he would not be able to play tennis "for some time" after being hampered by a wrist injury at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Serbian second seed was knocked out 7-5 6-2 by former world number one Roger Federer in the semi-finals, being clearly bothered by his sore right wrist -- a problem he has been suffering from for 10 days.

"The good thing is I don't need to have a surgery," said Djokovic, who had won the claycourt Masters in the principality last year.

"I don't have any rupture or something like that. I'm going to go see doctors tonight and then tomorrow again have another MRI, see if anything changed in this seven days since I had the last one.

"I just rest now. I cannot play tennis for some time. How long, I don't know," he added, six weeks before the start of the May 25-June 8 French Open.

"It's really not in my hands anymore. I'm going to rest and see when it can heal 100 per cent, then I will be back on the court."

Saturday's defeat ended Djokovic's impressive run in Masters events as he had won the previous five, in Shanghai, Paris, London (ATP World Tour finals), Indian Wells and Miami.

