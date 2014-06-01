Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
PARIS World No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia continued his French Open stroll when he destroyed local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-1 6-4 6-1 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.
Djokovic, chasing the only grand slam title to elude him, was never troubled by the 13th-seeded Tsonga, who suffered an embarrassing defeat in 89 minutes one year after making it to the last four in Paris.
The Frenchman's ordeal ended on the first match point when he sent a backhand long as Djokovic reached the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the 20th consecutive time.
He will next face Canadian eighth seed Milos Raonic.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MUMBAI India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.