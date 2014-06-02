David Ferrer of Spain returns a backhand to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Spaniard David Ferrer set up a likely quarter-final against defending champion Rafa Nadal, who beat him in last year's final, with a 6-3 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 victory over Kevin Anderson at the French Open on Monday.

The fifth seed reached his 10th straight grand slam last eight by beating the 2.03 metre (6ft 8in) South African, who towers nearly 30 cm (1 ft) above him.

Ferrer dominated baseline rallies with the 19th seed in the first two sets before they exchanged breaks in the third and Anderson worked the angles better, sending Ferrer scampering and sliding and taking the tiebreak when the 32-year-old put a forehand into the net.

Ferrer fought straight back in the fourth, unleashing a string of forehand winners to break Anderson in the second and fourth games to win the match and await the outcome of Nadal's clash with unseeded Serb Dusan Lajovic.

