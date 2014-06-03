Ernests Gulbis of Latvia celebrates after winning his men's quarter final match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS Even Tomas Berdych's loud shirt was not enough to silence the swashbuckling Ernests Gulbis at the French Open on Tuesday, with the Latvian skittling out the sixth seed 6-3 6-2 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Reformed playboy Gulbis, 18th seed on the Paris clay, extended his winning run after downing Swiss master Roger Federer in five sets in the previous round to reach a grand slam semi-final for the first time.

Czech Berdych, in his now familiar blue and white flowered shirt, seemed short of shots and ideas to squash the newly focused Gulbis who, at 25, has declared this season his "last train" for success after admitting wasting his talent since his breakthrough in 2007.

Gulbis peppered his play with almost casual-looking winners at times, as well as spirited exchanges with the umpire over contested calls, to set up a meeting with Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic in the last four.

(Reporting by Alison Williams; editing by Justin Palmer)