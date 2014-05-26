Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to compatriot Ksenia Pervak during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Maria Sharapova emerged unscathed from an all-Russian battle against Ksenia Pervak on the rain-delayed second day of the French Open on Monday.

The seventh seed and 2012 champion blew kisses to the crowd after she won 6-1 6-2 on the Philippe Chatrier show court.

Ninth seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia beat France's Virginie Razzano 7-5 6-0 and there were also wins for seeds Sabine Lisicki and Flavia Pennetta.

Play got underway on day two more than an hour late due to light rain and Sharapova would have been relieved with her quick workout as further showers delayed the start of the next match on the main showcourt, featuring second seed Novak Djokovic and Joao Sousa of Portugal.

The women's warmup featured Sharapova in fetching pink and Pervak in what looked like army camouflage trousers and jacket. Once the match started, her fighting spirit proved insufficient to trouble Sharapova.

Winner of the Stuttgart and Madrid claycourt titles, Sharapova went on the attack early, moving her left-handed compatriot around the court to break at the first opportunity.

But a wild volley at the net, with the whole court open, allowed Pervak to break back before Sharapova finally emerged with a 4-1 lead and took the set in 27 minutes.

Sharapova broke early in the second set and while Pervak kept defeat at bay in her final service game, she handed Sharapova victory when she hit a return of serve too long.

Sharapova showed she had fully recovered from her thrashing by Ana Ivanovic in the third round in Rome, winning 92 percent of points on first serve.

(Reporting By Robert Woodward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)