Wenger says Arsenal must 'fight like mad' for top-four finish
Arsenal will need to show consistency in their final seven Premier League matches if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League, manager Arsene Wenger has said.
PARIS Unseeded Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer won the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday.
They beat eighth seeds Julia Goerges of Germany and Nenad Zimonjic of Serbia 4-6 6-2 10-7 in the final.
Groenefeld won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 2009 with Mark Knowles of the Bahamas.
Rojer reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year with Russian Vera Dushevina.
(Reporting by Alison Williams, editing by Ed Osmond)
Arsenal will need to show consistency in their final seven Premier League matches if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League, manager Arsene Wenger has said.
BARCELONA Gareth Bale's run of injury misery continued on Tuesday as Real Madrid said their record signing had picked up a calf injury that rules him out for up to four league games and their Champions League semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid.