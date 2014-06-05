PARIS Unseeded Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer won the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday.

They beat eighth seeds Julia Goerges of Germany and Nenad Zimonjic of Serbia 4-6 6-2 10-7 in the final.

Groenefeld won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 2009 with Mark Knowles of the Bahamas.

Rojer reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year with Russian Vera Dushevina.

