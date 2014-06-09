Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the trophy during the ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match to win the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Following is a selection of tweets after Rafa Nadal won his ninth title at the French Open on Sunday with victory over Novak Djokovic.

"WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWLWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW" - British doubles specialist Ken Skupski on Nadal's jaw-dropping 66-1 win-loss record at Roland Garros. His only defeat was to Sweden's Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009.

"DREAMIN9" - Nadal about becoming the first man to win a grand slam title nine times

"This guy born for Roland Garros, he has clay in his DNA!!" - world number six Tomas Berdych.

"Congrats to @RafaelNadal on his 9th French Open, guy is so impressive" - 14-times major golf champion Tiger Woods.

"Congrats to Rafa for your ninth here at RG - and you are not done yet:)" - nine-times Wimbledon women's champion Martina Navratilova.

