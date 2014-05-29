Donald Young of the U.S. reacts during his men's singles match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS A brother joined his sister in the French Open third round on Thursday when Donald Young beat 26th seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain 6-3 7-6(1) 6-3.

The American is not related to Taylor Townsend, the 18-year-old who has reached the last 32 at her first grand slam, but they might as well be.

"My parents and her parents have been friends since before I was born, my parents started her playing tennis," Young told reporters. "It's more of – her and her sisters are like a brother-sister type thing. (They are) more than friends because I have know them forever.

"I have known her since she was born, since she was just in the cradle and all that. I would be over there. A couple of times I was sick I had to go over there after school, and if my dad was working I'd go over there.

"Definitely I have known her forever. I've seen her grow up and it's great to see her playing well and winning matches. And to be at this level, it's awesome. I'm really excited for her.

"She is actually staying at our hotel. So we will sit down for breakfast, and we'll talk about things in the past and her getting in trouble sometimes. That's good," Young said with a smile.

"As far as Taylor can go, as far as I can go, would be great. If she goes further than me or I her, I won't be mad, I will just be happy, because it's just Americans doing well, friends doing well."

Young, who had not won a match on red clay outside the United States before this tournament, now plays Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain, who beat Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round.

"To beat a quality player like Feliciano is awesome," said Young, who was knocked in the first round in his two previous visits, to Roland Garros. "And definitely to be in the third round is something I've never done."

Wildcard Townsend, who won the Australian Open junior title in 2012, faces claycourt specialist Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in round three after upsetting 20th seed Alize Cornet in the previous round.

Her father is a high school principal and Townsend said on Wednesday, after beating Cornet, that her parents were determined she should carry on with her education despite her tennis success.

"I'm finishing my senior year now. I was a semester behind just because of the travelling. I will be done, they are definitely pushing it," she said.

"Trust me, they are driving me insane. I just need to finish, jeez."

(Reporting by Robert Woodward; editing by Martyn Herman)