LONDON Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka has been handed a wildcard entry into the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club starting on June 9 as he looks to shake off a surprise defeat at Roland Garros.

World number three Wawrinka, beaten in round one by Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in Paris, will join a strong field at the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event.

"I am really looking forward to playing in the Aegon Championships and very grateful that the tournament saved a wildcard for me," the Swiss said on Thursday.

"It is an important tournament with a lot of history, and playing at The Queen's Club gives me the best possible chance to become comfortable on grass."

Holder Andy Murray, Tomas Berdych and Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will also be in action at the west London club.

