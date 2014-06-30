Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Eleventh seed Grigor Dimitrov set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash with Wimbledon title holder Andy Murray after a 6-4 7-6(6) 6-2 victory against Argentine Leonardo Mayer on Monday.

Nicknamed 'Baby Fed' for the similarity of his playing style to 17-times grand slam champion Roger Federer, the Bulgarian extended his winning run on grass to nine matches with a plethora of eye-catching shots.

The 23-year-old, a former junior winner at Wimbledon, combined lightening-quick yet gracious movement with punishing groundstrokes, taking the first set with a forehand winner.

He continued to wow the crowd in the second set with a sumptuous half-volley winner from between his legs before a Mayer double fault allowed Dimitrov to extend his set advantage after an evenly contested tiebreak.

Dimitrov eased through the final set, breaking Mayer twice, to continue to raise expectations that he could challenge the 'big four' of Murray, Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

