LONDON Seven-times champion Roger Federer needed just 81 minutes to breeze through to the fourth-round of Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-1 6-3 victory against Colombia's Santiago Giraldo on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has yet to drop a set at this year's championships and was again in impressive form despite some careless unforced errors.

Federer wasted little time imposing himself on 35th ranked Giraldo, breaking serve at the first attempt.

The Swiss galloped through the second set and although his south American opponent held him up a little in the third he was never remotely troubled as he powered into the last 16.

