BANGKOK Thailand's ruling military council said on Tuesday it was lifting a curfew in some tourist areas,including the popular beach resorts of Pattaya and Phuket.

The military imposed a nationwide curfew, currently running from midnight to 4 a.m., after it seized power in a coup on May 22.

"The curfew will be lifted in Pattaya, Chonburi, Samui, Surat Thani and Phuket to counter any impact it may have on the tourism industry," the council said in a televised statement. It did not mention the capital, Bangkok.

(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould)