Venezuela death toll rises as unrest enters fourth week
CARACAS At least one person was killed in political unrest in Venezuela on Monday as anti-government protests entered a fourth week with mass "sit-ins" to press demands for early elections.
BANGKOK Thailand's ruling military council said on Tuesday it was lifting a curfew in some tourist areas,including the popular beach resorts of Pattaya and Phuket.
The military imposed a nationwide curfew, currently running from midnight to 4 a.m., after it seized power in a coup on May 22.
"The curfew will be lifted in Pattaya, Chonburi, Samui, Surat Thani and Phuket to counter any impact it may have on the tourism industry," the council said in a televised statement. It did not mention the capital, Bangkok.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould)
WASHINGTON The United States on Monday blacklisted 271 employees of a Syrian government agency it said was responsible for developing chemical weapons, weeks after a poison gas attack killed scores of people in a rebel-held province in Syria.