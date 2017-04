BANGKOK Thai soldiers fired into the air to disperse thousands of pro-government, "red shirt" activists gathered at a protest site in Bangkok's western outskirts following a military coup on Thursday, a protest spokesman said.

The military detained at least one leader of the activists, who are loyal to deposed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, said the spokesman, Thanawut Wichaidit.

