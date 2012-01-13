BANGKOK Thai authorities have arrested a Lebanese suspect after being warned of a possible attack in Bangkok, the deputy prime minister said on Friday, adding that police had stepped up security and he was confident the situation would be contained.

"A Lebanese suspect from the Hizbollah group has been taken into custody by Thai officials and police are investigating further," Chalerm Yumbumrung told Reuters.

"Following concern raised by the Israeli embassy about a possible attack by a group of Lebanese terrorists in Bangkok, Thai police officials had been coordinating with Israeli officials since before the new year."

Earlier, the U.S. embassy had warned of a possible attack by "foreign terrorists" and told its citizens to be careful.

