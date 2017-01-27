MONTREAL Jan 27 Britain is committed to free and open trade with the United States and Canada, UK Trade Minister Liam Fox said on Friday, though he did not elaborate on whether that would mean bilateral trade talks with the two countries.

Fox, speaking at the Montreal Council of Foreign Relations, noted that the UK cannot negotiate trade deals while still part of the European Union, though he said discussions were possible. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)