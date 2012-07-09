MONTREAL A young, eclectic crowd dances to the pulsing beat of electronic music, hands in the air, focusing on the DJ. But they aren't crowded onto the dance floor of an exclusive nightclub.

They are dancing in a public park in broad daylight at a weekly event that has taken place in Canada's second-largest city for a decade and will soon be exported to Europe.

The Sunday afternoon events, called Piknic Électronik, draw a mix of families, young adults and tourists who picnic to the beats of DJs while enjoying the view from Saint Helen's island, which lies in the Saint Lawrence river facing Montreal.

"Our mission was first off to democratize electronic music," said Nicolas Cournoyer, who founded Piknic Electronik with three partners and remains its general director. "We wanted to take electronic music and bring it to a more natural setting ... The objective was for everyone to be able to enjoy it."

A little more than a decade ago, electronica was enjoying a commercial boom but remained associated with drug-fueled, late-night raves and parties.

The first edition of Piknic Electronik held in 2003 gathered around 200 people, most of them fans of the musical genre who were nostalgic for its pre-commercial heyday and longed for a friendly atmosphere in which to enjoy the music.

Fast-forward nine years and electronic music is far more mainstream and the festival much larger. This year's season opener in the city's Parc Jean-Drapeau in June attracted 8,500 people from all walks of life. An average sunny Sunday can draw a crowd of 4,000.

On July 8, Piknic Electronik will launch its first international edition in Barcelona's Parc de Montjuïc, which will be a sort of testing ground for plans to expand in other European cities with thriving music scenes, Cournoyer said.

"The idea is to go ahead with a first European chapter and to see how it goes. If it goes really well, the idea is to bring the Piknic to other European cities," he said.

EAT, DRINK, NAP, DANCE

In Montreal, the atmosphere is fairly relaxed - aside from the dancing. Some people take to the main dance floor under a giant Alexander Calder sculpture commissioned for the city's international exhibition of 1967. Others dance on the grass at a smaller stage. Many people lounge around, eat or nap.

"For people who don't like to dance, such as myself, it's very nice. You can sit down, drink your wine, and no one will come bother you," said 23-year-old Matthieu Lavoyer, an exchange student from Switzerland, who was at a recent picnic.

He sat on a sun-drenched grassy spot with a small group of friends, one of whom lamented the lack of such Sunday events in his hometown and another who said she was an electronic music fan but rarely made it to clubs.

On the other side of the park closer to the main stage, Adriana Larranaga from Mexico City, who was in Montreal visiting her daughter, watched her 4-year-old grandson play in bushes.

"What I like the best is that the music, while it does make you vibrate, isn't strident. It doesn't hurt your ears ... There's not too much alcohol. We don't see drugs and people are very respectful," she said.

While the Piknic showcased mostly local DJ talent when it began, it has been drawing DJs from around the world in recent years as its size and reputation have grown. This past June, the U.K.'s Lee Burridge, who has been spinning records since the 1980s, returned to the event he first played in 2009.

"When I started working within electronic music ... the programming of an event was really aimed at a specific kind of person," he told Reuters.

But the Piknic's broad view "is actually what is going to push it head and shoulders above everybody else, just because they are doing a few different things, not just getting people to come and see one DJ," Burridge said.

Polish-born, Berlin-based DJ Margaret Dygas, a first-time performer at the Piknic last month praised the atmosphere and the mix of people.

She was somewhat skeptical, however, of the event's potential success abroad. The European public, particularly in Germany, she said, has a greater understanding of electronic music and access to a wide range of festivals.

"But if you have this - and you keep the nice location, like in a park - then sure, people will come. It's a chill out place and it's for everyone," she said. (Reporting By Rita Devlin Marier; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Alden Bentley)