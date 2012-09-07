Matthias Merz of Switzerland runs to finish second at the European Trail-Orienteering Championship long distance final in Orsa, Sweden May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jens L'Estrade/Scanpix Sweden

Miss China Liu Chen and Miss Hong Kong Hyman Chu (R) take part in the the caber tossing media event, as instructor Ross McMillan looks on, during the Miss World Highland Games challenge in Crieff, Scotland October 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

U.S. Olympic rowing hopeful Genevra 'Gevvie' Stone (rear) trains with her coach and father Gregg Stone on the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LONDON For those who prefer marathons to museums, travel is a fantastic opportunity to indulge in a new sport.

On this note the travellers and staff at online travel consultants Trippy.com (www.trippy.com) have come up with their own list of the Top 10 Cool Sports You Should Try While Travelling.

Not athletically inclined? Fear not! We've included some low-impact games and remember, you're on vacation; no one's watching. Reuters has not endorsed this list:

1. Falconry in California

Lest you assume this sport went the way of chariot races and gladiators, think again. At the West Coast Falconry Center in Marysville, California, students are schooled in various species of birds of prey as well as how to work with a trained hawk who sits on and flies to the glove when called.

2. Dressage in Spain

While most people have seen the stunning balletic movements of dressage horses, it's the rare non-equestrian who can tell you what this pas de deux between horse and rider actually is or how it's mastered. Luckily this can be remedied at the Epona Equestrian Center in Spain where they teach both pros and beginners alike.

3. Pètanque in France

Nothing says France like a group of serious-looking, competitive men standing around a sandbox with a cigarette in one hand and a pètanque ball in the other. If you're not brave enough to ask them to teach you how to play, try contacting an organization like the Federation of Petanque USA for a few lessons with your local club before you go.

4. Fencing in the United Kingdom

While it may not be much help in a modern day street fight, this sport of kings will give you a fabulous workout. We recommend London's Blades Club where the cost of admission to a "Taster Session" can be put towards your first few lessons.

5. Caber Tossing in Scotland

Unless you happen to already know how to throw an almost 200 pound, 20 ft. log into the air and have it land with complete precision we recommend a few practice sessions at Mavis Hall Park in East Lothian, Scotland. (For those who prefer something less challenging, the park also offers Wellie Boot Tossing.)

6. Croquet in New Zealand

Whilst it has a reputation for being a bit twee, don't expect to be able to hold a tea cup and play at the same time. Players in this part of the world take their bisques, hoops, and peg outs seriously so be prepared.

7. Orienteering in Sweden

For those with the patience of a very buff, athletic saint, orienteering is the ultimate mind/body sport. Armed with compasses, participants navigate through a pre-determined route set up by organizers, often through some beautiful terrain.

8. Rowing in Boston

If you want to feel as if you're in the opening credits of a movie, almost nothing beats this one. That said, it's a serious sport that requires not only endurance but proof of swimming abilities (just in case), so make sure you're up for the task before starting. Community Rowing, Inc. in Boston is a great place to start.

9. Snowkiting in Germany

If snowboarding and parasailing had an overachieving baby, it would be snowkiting. Challenging, fun, and absolutely glorious to watch, participants in this sport are guided along the snow by the sails of a kite. Schools abound in this part of the world so you'll have no problem finding one.

10. Bullfighting in California

If you love the grace but hate the violence, we recommend the Dennis C. Borba cruelty-free method of learning . Although you'll get your Hemingway moment in the ring, the technique here is billed as "bloodless." Just remember, though, that's the school's name for it, not the bulls'.

(Editing by Paul Casciato)