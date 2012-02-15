File photo of the logo of Germany's TUI AG is pictured outside the TUI Deutschland GmbH headquarters in Hanover January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Files

HANOVER, Germany German travel group TUI AG is eyeing a new wave of holidaymakers from emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India and China for future growth after setting out plans to exit its shipping interests.

TUI AG (TUIGn.DE) , which controls Europe's largest travel group TUI Travel TT.L, said a deal on Tuesday to sell part of its stake in shipper Hapag-Lloyd with the option to either float or sell the rest to other investors was an important step in its long-held aims to cut debt and focus on tourism activities.

Shares in TUI rose 6.3 percent on Wednesday as it said it would be very close to becoming debt-free by the end of September thanks to the Hapag deal.

Chief Executive Michael Frenzel said TUI would now look at bringing holidaymakers from countries such as China, Russia, Ukraine and also India and Brazil to Europe.

With consumers in Great Britain and France holding back on holidays over the last year following the European debt crisis and the uprisings in North Africa, Asian and Latin American countries with huge populations offer an untapped source of holidaymakers.

"Organised tourism is only just starting in these countries," Frenzel told the group's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, adding that in China alone, there were more than 3 million people willing to spend on holidays.

TUI last year became the first European tour operator to win a licence to organise international travel for Chinese holidaymakers, who industry experts expect will overtake Germans as the world's biggest spenders on holidays within the next few years.

Frenzel said TUI would bring its first groups from China to Europe in the summer.

SHIPPING IPO

TUI said while it was looking at all options for its tourism business now it has an exit strategy for the shipping stake, it did not currently plan a takeover of TUI Travel.

Financial market turmoil scuppered TUI's attempts to float and sell its stake in Hapag-Lloyd to investors from Oman and China last year. It said on Wednesday that another plan, to sell a majority stake to a third-party investor, was unlikely to have succeeded in the current volatile environment.

"We will succeed in completing our final exit as soon as the market environment opens up," Frenzel said. TUI may call an IPO of Hapag-Lloyd any time from the end of June, with priority given to placing its remaining shares on the market.

The agreement with Hapag's other majority shareholder will see 700 million euros go to TUI through a combination of a sale of a 17 percent stake and the repayment of hybrid capital loaned to the shipper.

As expected, TUI AG reported a wider first-quarter underlying loss before interest, tax and amortisation of 147.3 million euros after political unrest in North Africa affected holiday bookings.

Chief Financial Officer Horst Baier said he expected demand for destinations to North Africa to recover slowly over the course of the year.

Last week, TUI Travel said it had benefited from rival Thomas Cook's woes in the British market, as it reported a first-quarter operating loss of 109 million pounds.

