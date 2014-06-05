Swedish court jails three men for rape broadcast on Facebook
STOCKHOLM A Swedish court jailed three men on Tuesday for up to two and a half years for the rape of a woman that was broadcast live on Facebook.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said Wednesday it will acquire Namo Media, a technology firm specializing in "native advertising" for mobile devices.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Namo Media said in a blog post that its technology would be rolled into MoPub, the ad serving platform that Twitter purchased last year for more than $300 million.
The combined platform would improve the social media power's ability to deliver "native ads" - promotional material that blends into mobile apps and mobile websites.
"We share a vision for how native advertising can improve the state of mobile app monetization for marketers, app publishers, and users," Kevin Weil, Twitter vice president of product, said in a blog post.
Venture capital firms that backed Namo Media included Google Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and Betaworks.
TORONTO Software vulnerabilities in a Hyundai Corp app that lets a car be started remotely made the company's vehicles susceptible to theft from high-tech thieves for three months before the company fixed the bug in March, a cyber security firm said on Tuesday.