Armed British police arrest man with knives near May's office
LONDON Armed British police officers arrested a man carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London on Thursday on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.
KIEV The Ukrainian government said on Thursday it was suspending a ceasefire with separatist rebels at the crash site of the Malaysian airliner after an international recovery mission had been halted.
The Netherlands, which lost 196 of its citizens in the 298 passengers and crew who died on flight MH17 which was shot down on July 17, said on Wednesday it was halting the recovery mission because of continued fighting in the region.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte told journalists in The Hague the risk posed to the team of 70 Australian, Dutch and Malaysian experts was too great to continue working in the area.
A Ukrainian defence spokesman said Ukrainian forces were not carrying out any military action within 20 km (12 miles) of the site.
A government statement said later: "Experts were in agreement that the ceasefire regime in the area of the downing of the plane ... will not be in force until there is a second stage of the investigation."
SKOPJE Macedonian police fired stun grenades on Thursday evening to disperse protesters outside the parliament and clear the way for the evacuation of lawmakers still in the building.