BUCHAREST U.S. Vice President Joe Biden warned Moscow on Wednesday that undermining the May 25 election in Ukraine would bring greater costs for Russia.

"(We) have agreed that if Russia undermines these elections on Sunday we must remain resolute in imposing greater costs on Russia and we must be equally resolute to invest in the NATO alliance," Biden told reporters after meeting Romanian President Traian Basescu.

Biden arrived in Bucharest on Tuesday as part of Washington's campaign to reassure east European allies of U.S. backing in the West's confrontation with Russia over Ukraine.

