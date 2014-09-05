Ukrainian servicemen load shells into a tank at a check point in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

KIEV Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko confirmed on his Twitter account that envoys meeting in Minsk to end fighting between Kiev's forces and pro-Russian separatists had signed a ceasefire agreement that would come into effect later on Friday.

He gave no further details. Serhiy Taruta, governor of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, where most of the current fighting is raging, also confirmed the signing and said he was awaiting details of the agreement.

Separately, Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said in a televised cabinet meeting in Kiev that the peace plan must include three key elements - a ceasefire, the withdrawal of "Russian forces and Russian bandits and terrorists" and the restoration of Ukraine's state border with Russia.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gareth Jones)