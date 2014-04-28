Young men clash with Ukrainian riot police during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

DONETSK Ukraine Several people were wounded when pro-Russian separatists attacked a rally in support of Ukrainian unity in the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday, a Reuters reporter said.

Dozens of men dressed in military fatigues and wielding baseball bats waded into the rally of some 2,000 people in Donetsk, heart of a separatist uprising against Kiev. They lobbed fire-crackers and what appeared to be at least one stun grenade.

A Reuters reporter saw at least five people with head injuries, including both protesters and separatists. The wounds did not appear to be life-threatening but the violence was a fresh sign of the spiralling tensions and disorder in the east.

The protest, during which people chanted "Donetsk is Ukraine!" and waved the Ukrainian flag, dispersed after the violence.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Elizabeth Piper)